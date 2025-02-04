Juventus have finally added Lloyd Kelly to their squad, a year after first showing interest in signing him.

They had the opportunity to bring him in during the summer when he was a free agent, but Newcastle United secured his signature instead. Despite missing out then, the Bianconeri have now managed to acquire the defender on loan for the remainder of the season, with an option to make the move permanent. This move comes as Juventus look to strengthen their defensive options and add more experience to their backline.

Juve needs players who can make an immediate impact, and Kelly is expected to receive ample game time, given their current lack of experienced defenders. The centre-back, who is also capable of playing as a left-back, possesses the qualities to succeed at Juventus. The club are confident he aligns with what Motta aims to achieve, and his versatility could be a valuable asset in different defensive setups. Given Juventus’ injury concerns and squad depth issues, Kelly’s presence could provide much-needed stability.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, not everyone is entirely convinced by the move. Enrico Turcato shared his reservations about the signing and explained why he believes it may not be the best decision for Juventus, as quoted by TuttoJuve:

“I have some doubts about this purchase because Kelly is a left-footed defender who was bought for that reason, as Juventus were clearly looking for a left-footed defender. He is a player Giuntoli had already tracked when he was at Napoli and when Kelly played at Bournemouth, also in the Premier League, but the problem is that in the summer he was released. His contract with Bournemouth had ended, and Newcastle signed him on a free transfer.”

Despite this scepticism, Juventus will hope that Kelly adapts quickly to Italian football and justifies their decision to bring him in. He has experience playing in one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world, and that could benefit him in Serie A. While the move comes with some risks, Kelly now has an opportunity to prove himself and potentially secure a long-term future at the club.