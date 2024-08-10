Federico Chiesa is fighting for his future at Juventus this summer after the club indicated that they want him to leave.

Chiesa has been one of the standout players in the Juve squad and continues to work hard to prove his value.

However, with only one year remaining on his contract, Juventus is eager for him to depart.

The Bianconeri are keen to avoid losing him as a free agent and have informed him that he is no longer part of their plans.

Juventus hopes that he finds a new club before the transfer window closes. But how did he end up in this situation?

Last season, Juventus offered him a new contract with the same salary, but Chiesa sought a pay rise. Pundit Edoardo Mecca believes that rejecting that offer was a significant mistake.

He told Calciomercato:

“Chiesa’s situation was handled badly by his entourage. This is because when Juventus put forward the proposal for a ‘bridge’ renewal, the player replied that he wanted an upward renewal because he thought he had now reached the status of a top player.

“He cannot afford to stay still for a year because it would be very important for him to play and provide stability after the injury. We will see if any offers from Roma or abroad will arrive in the last part of the market”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa probably regrets not signing an extension before now, but it is almost too late for him now.

He must find a new home because it will be his loss if he is sidelined for this entire season.