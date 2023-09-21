Moise Kean has endured an extended absence from the Italy national team due to his limited playing time at Juventus.

The striker, who was once a key figure for his country, has seen his role diminish at Juventus, where he is now behind Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in the pecking order.

The partnership between Chiesa and Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium has been fruitful for Juventus, leaving little room for Kean to secure regular playing time.

To regain his place in the Italy national team, Kean has been provided with guidance and advice as he continues to work on his game. Luciano Spalletti, the Italy national team manager, has been closely monitoring Juventus’ training sessions, offering Kean an opportunity to showcase his abilities and earn a spot back in the squad.

Pundit Niccolò Ceccarini says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Kean does well with Juventus, it is clear that he will also be taken into consideration in the National perspective.

“Spalletti needs to take into consideration the entire Italian player base , Kean is a valuable player, but he lacked continuity.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled in the last few campaigns and he knows he must do better to get chances to play for the Italy senior team.

Several top strikers in Serie A could replace him in the national team, so he probably should leave Juventus for a club where he can play more often.