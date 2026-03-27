Pundit Carlo Nesti has praised the attacking strength of Juventus, noting that they are currently among the most dangerous offensive sides in Europe. However, he has also highlighted a significant weakness in their overall balance, particularly when the team is forced into defensive situations.

Juventus have shown clear improvement under Luciano Spalletti, who has transformed them into a dynamic attacking unit. Their ability to dominate possession and push high up the pitch has made them a formidable opponent. Nevertheless, this approach appears to come at a cost when they lose control of the ball.

Defensive Fragility Exposed

While their attacking play has been widely praised, Juventus continue to struggle when transitioning into defence. The moment they lose possession, the team often looks vulnerable, exposing gaps that opponents can exploit. This lack of defensive stability has prevented them from being considered a complete side.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Nesti offered a critical assessment, stating:

“Spalletti’s Juve is an attacking team, massing into the opposition’s half, but never scoring with their center forwards, forcing everyone to make an absurd effort, which pays off.

“In fact, when it loses the ball, it inevitably falters, and becomes the seventh best defense in the league, too little.

“This means that the black and white team continues to have the same, cursed construction flaws as Giuntoli, the lack of balance.”

Need for Tactical Balance

Nesti’s comments underline a recurring issue within the Juventus setup, the absence of balance between attack and defence. While their forward play has improved significantly, their inability to maintain structure when possession is lost remains a concern.

The club are expected to retain faith in Spalletti moving forward, giving him time to address these shortcomings. If Juventus are to compete consistently at the highest level, improving their defensive organisation will be essential.

Although the squad includes several capable defenders, the overall system must evolve to provide greater protection. Resolving this imbalance could be the key to turning Juventus into a truly complete and successful team.