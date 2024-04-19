Juventus has been linked with a move for Teun Koopmeiners, considered one of the top midfielders in Europe at the moment. The Atalanta player is enjoying a remarkable season, continually showcasing why he’s among the best in his position on the continent.

Despite interest from other clubs, Juve sees Koopmeiners as the missing piece in their current squad due to his versatility. He excels in various midfield roles and is lauded for his exceptional off-the-ball movement, qualities that elevate any team he joins.

As Juventus plans to rebuild its team in the summer, they are keen to secure Koopmeiners’ services. However, former player Aldo Serena believes that while Koopmeiners would undoubtedly enhance the team, Juventus needs to do more than just sign him.

Serena said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve does not have game builders capable of verticalizing and dictating spaces and times to the attackers. A little quality should be added to physical strength. Koopmeiners is an excellent all-rounder, he has a sense of goal and knows how to guarantee interdiction. However, we need to create the conditions for him to express himself to the fullest, as in Atalanta. Koopmeiners would be a good purchase, but another higher quality addition would also be needed.”

Koopmeiners should do well on our books, but good players can become poor ones if they are being played out of position or under the wrong system.