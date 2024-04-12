The leader of Juventus’ parent company Exor, John Elkann, recently said the Bianconeri were starting from scratch.

He made Cristiano Giuntoli the club’s latest sporting director and has now tasked the former Napoli man to rebuild the team.

Juve is struggling this term, but the club did not expect much after struggling with several off-field problems in the last campaign.

The men in black and white might undergo some serious changes at the end of this term, with Max Allegri’s job not safe.

What changes should we expect and what does Elkann’s words mean? Pundit Stefano Impallomeni explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If you are a fan, you always expect a lot, now the fans must have patience and the Elkann’s words are responsible and lead to an active wait for this Juve. Pay attention to the balance sheet but let’s move, he says, relying on Giuntoli to build something competitive. It’s the beginning of a new story. And year zero for me it means a new coach and new players. Now we understand why Giuntoli was hired, who is expected to make his first evaluations next year. The era of the instant team, now scouting, ability to find new talents, is over.”

Juve FC Says

We have to rebuild this team and it must start as soon as the end of this season if we want it fast.

Giuntoli did an amazing job at Napoli and seems to be the right man to take this club to the next level.

It will be interesting to see the tough decisions he makes at the end of this term.