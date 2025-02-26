After losing ground for several months, Juventus is struggling to regain its position in the Serie A title race this season.

The Bianconeri began the campaign as one of the clubs aiming to win the league, and their recent run of form offers them a chance to get back in the race soon enough. In recent weeks, Juventus has been one of the teams to watch, and there is a good chance they could finish inside the top three by the end of the season.

However, the question remains: can they finish higher or even make a return to the Serie A title race? It seems unlikely at this stage.

Pundit Luca Marchetti recently discussed the situation and reflected on Juventus’ chances of returning to contention for the league title. In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, he stated, “In my opinion, today, Juventus is in the background and chasing, but it is not Inzaghi’s first thought. The real question I would ask myself is whether the Bianconeri believe they can finish first in the standings. The point is that for Motta’s men, there are three teams that must fail. Having said that, with the direct clashes still to be played and so many games to face, we can say why not.”

Despite their current form, which has shown significant improvement, Juventus still faces an uphill battle to challenge for the top spot. It is clear that much will depend on the performance of other teams in the league. For Juventus to have a chance at finishing first, they would need some of the teams ahead of them to falter.

While Juventus’ recent form gives them hope of finishing in a strong position, the prospect of winning the title still seems a stretch. The competition at the top is fierce, and with several direct confrontations left in the season, anything can happen. However, the task of overtaking the top teams may prove too difficult for the Old Lady, despite their efforts to recover.