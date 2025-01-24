Juventus fans are thrilled with the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman’s signing could cause some unease for Dusan Vlahovic, who has been the club’s main striker for quite some time. Juventus had been looking to strengthen their attacking options, and with several targets on their radar, they secured Kolo Muani on loan for the remainder of the season. This move has increased the competition for places in the squad, and the club will hope that it pushes everyone to raise their game.

While the addition of Kolo Muani is a boost for Juventus, there are questions about how it will impact Vlahovic’s role in the team. Kolo Muani arrives at Juventus after a difficult spell at PSG, and the Bianconeri are eager to revive his career and unlock his full potential. Juventus sees this as a great opportunity for both the player and the club. Manager Thiago Motta is confident that he can help Kolo Muani find form, which could prove crucial in the second half of the season.

The question that looms large, however, is whether Kolo Muani’s arrival will see Vlahovic relegated to the bench. Football pundit Fabio Caressa believes that this could be the case, explaining that Kolo Muani’s work rate and involvement in the team’s build-up play could make him a more effective option for Motta. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Caressa said:

“Kolo Muani works more with the team than the number 9 in black and white. And I have the impression that with the arrival of the Frenchman, Vlahovic could play less. The Serbian is still a player who scores 20 goals a year.”

While Vlahovic’s goal-scoring ability remains unquestioned, Kolo Muani’s all-around contribution could make him a more attractive option for Motta, particularly when it comes to how he fits into the team’s overall play. It will be interesting to see whether the Serbian striker’s starting role is affected by Kolo Muani’s inclusion in the squad.

Kolo Muani’s move to Juventus is a significant one, and it presents him with a unique opportunity to prove himself. After struggling to make an impact at PSG, this loan spell could be the perfect chance for him to show that he has more to offer. Juventus will be hoping that Kolo Muani can step up to the plate and add a new dimension to their attacking options.