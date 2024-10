With Kean flourishing at Fiorentina, some Juventus fans have begun to question whether letting him go was a mistake, especially since the club now lacks a reliable backup striker for Dusan Vlahovic. Kean’s impressive form in Florence appears to suggest that Juventus may have underestimated his potential, and his departure has left the team with fewer attacking options.

However, Kean’s struggles at Juventus were evident, and there is reason to believe that his resurgence might not have occurred had he remained in Turin. The pressure of limited playing time and the expectation to deliver results in short bursts may have hindered his development. The change of environment has seemingly allowed Kean to play with more freedom and consistency, which is benefiting his performances.

Pundit Giocondo Martorelli highlighted this point, noting the differences between Juventus and Fiorentina’s situations. He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “Kean at Fiorentina is showing what I was hoping for. He hasn’t managed to express his full potential, even with his non-professional conduct, but he lacked consistency. At Juve, he would have always been a hybrid who has to prove everything in half an hour. At Fiorentina, he can make mistakes but is able to express himself more fully. He is someone with considerable room for growth.”

Kean’s move to Fiorentina has provided the young striker with a fresh start, and the opportunity to establish himself without the same level of scrutiny he faced at Juventus. While it appears that the Bianconeri may have misjudged his potential impact, it’s also clear that Kean needed a change of scenery to unlock his abilities fully. The decision to part ways may have been the right move for both the player and the club, given the circumstances, even if his success in Florence leaves some Juventus supporters wondering what might have been.