Igor Tudor is trying to achieve what Thiago Motta could not after taking over as the manager of Juventus for the remainder of the season. Juventus is desperate to salvage their season, having lost momentum in their pursuit of a top-four finish. At the beginning of the campaign, the club had high hopes of competing for four trophies, but now, no one is discussing the possibility of winning any silverware. Instead, the best-case scenario for the Bianconeri is securing a Champions League spot, a goal that is far from guaranteed.

In light of this, Juventus made the decision to part ways with Motta and bring in Tudor to replace him. Both managers have different approaches to winning matches, and former Juventus player Sergio Porrini has commented on the distinction between them. Porrini, who followed Juventus under Motta and has also observed them in the games Tudor has managed, provided his insight on the change.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Porrini explained: “Honestly, I struggle to evaluate after just two games. In recent seasons, Juve has often led to hasty judgments when things seemed to be going in the right direction. For the moment, the difference in the new coach’s attitude compared to his predecessor stands out. Motta was very calm, while he is hot-blooded. Working together all week, the players absorb some of the coach’s character traits and bring them onto the pitch. Tudor knows the environment very well and his choice for these last few months is perfect.”

While comparisons between Tudor and Motta are being made, Juventus fans are more focused on the future. The priority now is not to dwell on the differences between the two coaches but to hope that Tudor can succeed in guiding the team to a Champions League qualification. With the stakes high and the season nearing its end, Juventus needs a strong finish to secure a spot in Europe’s premier competition next season. The focus is on results, and Tudor’s ability to achieve that will define his success at the club.