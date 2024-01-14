Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri has explained the key difference between the Bianconeri and Inter Milan as both clubs strive to clinch the league title.

Inter is the favourite, but it is hard to deny that Juve can also emerge as champions of Italy in the summer.

Juve is currently in second place in the league standings and could surpass Inter if they continue winning and the Nerazzurri drop points.

Max Allegri has done a commendable job in keeping his team in the race so far, but the Bianconeri are aware that they may not be as formidable as Inter.

Juve is effectively utilising the small advantages they have to stay in the race, but Matri believes they are not as strong as Inter.

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t see all these champions in Juventus: there is enthusiasm, but they are players who have no experience. When things go well, everything goes well. The level of the players with Inter is too different for me.”

Juve FC Says

Inter is the favourite to win the league, but we are very much in the race and must do our best to stay in it.

If we can strengthen our squad this month, we will have a better second half to the season.