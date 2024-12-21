One of the most intriguing comparisons circulating among Juventus fans and pundits is the likening of Kenan Yildiz to the legendary Alessandro Del Piero. As one of the most celebrated icons in the club’s history, Del Piero’s legacy is unmatched, and any player compared to him immediately finds themselves under the spotlight.

Del Piero is remembered not only for his dazzling skills and goals but also for his loyalty and leadership during one of Juventus’ most turbulent periods. He stuck with the club after their relegation to Serie B and played a pivotal role in bringing them back to the top. Even now, years after hanging up his boots, Del Piero remains a beloved figure among the Juventus faithful. His regular visits to the Allianz Stadium are met with standing ovations, and many fans hope to see him return in a non-playing capacity, following in the footsteps of Giorgio Chiellini.

Meanwhile, Kenan Yildiz, at just 19 years old, has already shown flashes of brilliance that have sparked comparisons to Del Piero. However, is this comparison fair or premature? According to Bortolo Mutti, a seasoned pundit, while there are similarities in their playing styles, Yildiz’s game is unique.

Mutti stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They’ve compared him to Del Piero, and he’s similar in terms of characteristics, but I hope he’s just Yildiz. He’s growing and already managing to be a protagonist in a really complicated championship at 19. He can become a champion; he’s got the numbers, it must be said. He has great qualities. Compared to Del Piero, his football is more physical, the plays are rarer, and you have less possession of the ball to invent something.”

While Yildiz continues to shine, Juventus fans should let him carve out his own identity rather than burden him with comparisons. His potential is immense, and the future is undoubtedly bright for the Turkish talent.