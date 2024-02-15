Juventus recently experienced a setback in the Serie A title race, enduring a three-match winless streak and earning just a single point. This dip in form opens the possibility for Inter Milan to potentially extend their lead at the top by ten points if they win their outstanding game.

Throughout much of the season, Juventus exceeded expectations, and although many believed they might not sustain a title challenge against Inter, the Bianconeri continued to defy expectations, consistently keeping the Nerazzurri within reach.

However, Max Allegri’s team is currently grappling with a poor run of form. Pundit Giancarlo Marocchi has offered insights into the reasons behind Juventus’ recent struggles.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus remained in the first 15-20 minutes of the match against Empoli at home, the emotions stopped there because Juventus are worth less than Inter technically but he was playing on par because from a character and mental point of view, he was going full speed and you can’t always go full speed, there has to be a certain balance with a technical part, an emotional part, a part of the game, which must give you a certain continuity. Juventus was going full blast from that point of view and then you can collapse and almost nobody played against Udinese and even the best were in difficulty.”

Juve FC Says

We have been in a bubble for some time, but it finally busted, and we have to show character by returning to winning ways.

Our inadequacies have been exposed in the last three matches, but we trust the team to get back to form and show they are one of the top sides in the country.