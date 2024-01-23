Juventus has reclaimed the top spot in Serie A, solidifying their status as one of the premier clubs in European football. The Bianconeri’s impressive form this season, marked by resilience and determination, has proven fruitful, establishing them as the leading side in Italy for the upcoming weeks.

In their latest fixture, Juventus secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Lecce, a result of significant importance in the ongoing title race. The team remains focused on sustaining their winning momentum, especially with Inter trailing them in both points and the number of games played.

Despite Juventus’ current standing, it’s challenging to dispute that Inter is among the strongest sides in the country. The Nerazzurri’s formidable prowess makes them a formidable force, capable of winning virtually any match they engage in.

Juve will want to continue their winning run and hope Inter falters. After the victory against Lecce, Massimo Pavan explains the state of play and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus gave a good sign of strength in Lecce, I still see Inter as favourites because they still have the Scudetto challenge at home and a perhaps more affordable calendar. Furthermore, before and after the Champions League with Atletico they have two matches that he can play with the reserves, the underdogs remain on his side, but this does not mean that Juve cannot try to undermine him.”

We have done our best to remain in the title race by this stage of the season, and we can go all the way.

But Inter also has enough quality to stay in the race, so the title winner could be decided on the final day of the season.