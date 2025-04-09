Juventus were unable to secure a victory against AS Roma over the weekend, but their overall performance was nonetheless a notable improvement. Following their recent win over Genoa, the Bianconeri were eager to build momentum with another strong showing against a fellow top-flight rival.

Although Juventus took the lead, they ultimately allowed Roma to equalise, missing the opportunity to collect all three points. However, the quality of their display marked a significant step forward compared to recent matches. The side demonstrated increased cohesion, energy, and tactical sharpness, attributes that had been lacking in previous outings.

Under the guidance of Igor Tudor, the team appears to be making tangible progress. The players are showing greater discipline and a willingness to execute the manager’s instructions with purpose. Tudor, a former midfielder now leading from the touchline, will no doubt take satisfaction in the marked improvement in his squad’s performances since assuming his current role.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

It is not only those within the club who have noticed the transformation. Renowned football commentator Pierluigi Pardo also expressed his appreciation for the Bianconeri’s effort against Roma. Reflecting on the match, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I enjoyed the match against Roma. I like intense matches and Sunday was one of them. A hard-fought match, but fair. I saw both of them well. Juve much more positive, improved and positive. But also capable. A much more vertical team, I really liked them in the first twenty minutes.”

Pardo’s remarks echo the sentiment of many who have seen Juventus struggle for form in recent weeks. His praise highlights the increased attacking intent and structural improvement that Tudor has begun to instil within the team.

While the result may have been frustrating, particularly after a promising start, the performance itself gives reason for optimism. Juventus displayed a stronger identity and appeared more dynamic, particularly in the opening stages. As the team continues to adapt under Tudor’s leadership, there is growing belief that consistency and results will follow.

The squad is well aware that victories are essential at this stage of the season. Lessons from the Roma fixture must be quickly absorbed, as future matches offer opportunities to capitalise on this upward trajectory.