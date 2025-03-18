Thiago Motta has made some positive contributions as Juventus manager, but when he reflects on his time in charge, he will recognise several key mistakes.

Motta arrived in Turin with a glowing reputation, having significantly overachieved at Bologna. His impressive work at his former club made him one of the most sought-after coaches in world football, and Juventus were considered fortunate to secure his services. However, his tenure has not gone as planned, and the team now risks failing to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Such an outcome would be a major disappointment, but the club remains hopeful that the squad can at least achieve this objective before a final decision is made on the manager’s future. The expectations at Juventus are always high, and anything less than success is seen as a failure.

Domenico Marocchino, who has closely followed Juventus this season, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performances and highlighted several mistakes Motta has made. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“He’s too rooted in four or five of his concepts. I see players out of position, and then against Fiorentina, you can’t leave out Gatti and Cambiaso, putting in two central defenders who have only played two matches together. The clean-up he initially tried to do in the dressing room wasn’t intelligent. I wasn’t a big fan of Danilo, but he had personality. The only player capable of performing all three phases of a wing player is Mbangula. I’m not saying he’s the strongest, but he’s the only one who can do that specific job.

“Juve struggle more when they play with only two midfielders. That is the real issue. In modern football, you can’t rely on just two midfielders because you won’t be able to maintain control of the game at the required intensity. You need a third player in the centre.”

While Motta has undoubtedly made errors in judgement, it is important to support him until the end of the season before evaluating his future. Juventus will have to carefully assess whether he remains the right man to lead the club forward or if a managerial change is required to restore the team’s competitiveness.