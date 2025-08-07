AC Milan has emerged as the club with the strongest interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and Juventus may be forced to consider selling him, despite Milan being one of their main domestic rivals. The Serbian forward is entering the final year of his contract, which puts the Bianconeri in a difficult position regarding his future.

Allowing Vlahovic to leave on a free transfer next summer would represent a significant financial loss for Juventus. As a result, this transfer window presents the best opportunity for the club to secure a fee for the striker, and they are reportedly eager for concrete interest from potential buyers.

Contract Situation Pressures Juventus

Vlahovic is understood to be aware of his position and reportedly believes he can leave as a free agent in twelve months. If he remains at the club this season, he is set to earn 12 million euros net, making him one of the highest earners in the squad. This financial burden, coupled with the risk of losing him for nothing, increases the urgency for Juventus to facilitate his sale.

AC Milan, now under the management of Max Allegri, is showing firm interest. Allegri previously coached Vlahovic during his time at Juventus. Although the striker did not enjoy his best spell under Allegri in Turin, there is reportedly a belief that a change of environment under the same coach could yield different results. Allegri is thought to retain a strong appreciation for the player’s potential.

Getty Images

Allegri’s Influence and Market Possibility

Pundit Davide Abbrescia has offered insight into Allegri’s reported desire to bring Vlahovic to Milan. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated, “We’re keeping an eye on Vlahovic, because we know the relationship Vlahovic has with Allegri and we know the respect Allegri has for him. Who knows, maybe he’ll be back in the transfer window in the final days.”

With the transfer window still open, Juventus must weigh the risks of keeping Vlahovic against the benefits of a possible sale. Financial considerations, squad planning, and the player’s own ambitions will all factor into the final decision. A departure may now be necessary to relieve the wage bill and allow the club to seek a suitable replacement.