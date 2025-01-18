Juventus has continued to push to sign Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan this month as they search for defensive reinforcements.

The Bianconeri have experienced a difficult season in terms of defensive stability, with several of their top defenders unavailable due to injuries and other issues. As a result, Juventus is keen to bring in new talent to help strengthen their backline. The club has been active in the transfer market, with names like Tomori at the top of their list, hoping to add fresh defensive options to bolster the squad.

Tomori, who has been in impressive form for AC Milan, has been closely monitored by Juventus for several months now. Towards the end of 2024, the player seriously considered making the move to Turin, but his future at Milan seemed to have become more stable after the arrival of new manager Sergio Conceicao. Despite the rumours linking him to a potential switch to Juventus, Tomori has remained focused on his role at Milan and is not actively looking to leave.

Conceicao, who has built a solid relationship with the defender, has regularly included Tomori in the starting lineup, showing his trust in the player’s abilities. Tomori seems content with his current situation at the club, and this has made it less likely for him to pursue a move away from Milan in the near future.

Despite these circumstances, Juventus has not given up on their pursuit of Tomori. The club’s sporting directors remain keen to add the player to their ranks and believe that he could play a key role in helping them regain their defensive solidity for the second half of the season.

However, Juventus’ hopes of landing Tomori might be dashed. Nicola Legrottaglie, a former Juventus player, does not think the move will happen. He voiced his opinion on the matter, expressing his doubts about Milan’s willingness to let go of one of their key defenders.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Why should Milan give Tomori to Juventus? The Rossoneri should then find another player with those characteristics. I don’t think Milan will give Tomori away, much less to Juventus. If Milan had a stronger player than Tomori, I would have understood the choice, but at this moment I don’t think Milan has stronger defenders than Tomori in their squad. I don’t think this transfer will happen.”

Milan has made it clear that Tomori is an integral part of their defensive setup, and they are not keen on strengthening one of their direct rivals, especially in the form of Juventus. With the centre-back considered vital to Milan’s current plans, the likelihood of him making the switch to Turin seems slim. Juventus will likely have to look elsewhere if they are to add defensive reinforcements in this window.