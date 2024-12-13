Former Juventus right-back Sergio Porrini has urged caution despite the team’s impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Champions League. While the victory showcased Juve’s potential, Porrini is hesitant to label it as a turning point in their season, citing the team’s inconsistency as a significant concern.

Juventus surprised many with their performance against City, dominating in key moments and securing a deserved win against the reigning English champions. This result has raised fans’ expectations, with hopes that the team can now build momentum. However, Juventus’ form this season has been plagued by inconsistency, making it difficult for supporters to feel confident about their chances in the upcoming fixtures.

Next, the Bianconeri face Venezia in Serie A, a match they are heavily favoured to win. Still, given Juve’s erratic performances this season, fans remain uncertain about which version of the team will show up. This unpredictability has cost Juventus vital points in both the league and the Champions League, leaving them in a precarious position in both competitions.

Porrini reflected on this inconsistency and urged the team to prove themselves with sustained performances. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked:

“We’re still here, we’ve been talking about the turning point for 3-4 years. With Pirlo, with Allegri… I honestly believed I wouldn’t have to be here again analyzing a Juventus in crisis, hoping a match can mark a turning point. Yesterday’s performance was promising, but it came against a City in crisis. We need results and consistency to call this a real change. Beat Venezia, then we’ll talk.”

His comments highlight the cautious optimism surrounding Juventus. One victory, no matter how impressive, isn’t enough to declare a revival. The next few games will determine whether Juventus has truly turned a corner or if familiar issues will resurface.