Igor Tudor has been entrusted with a handful of matches to rescue Juventus’ season, and he will undoubtedly be hoping to secure the managerial role on a long-term basis.

The Bianconeri still have significant work to do in order to finish within the top four, and their focus remains firmly on achieving that objective. Securing Champions League qualification is essential, both in terms of prestige and financial stability, and the remaining fixtures will be decisive in determining the club’s trajectory.

There is a growing sentiment that, had Tudor been appointed earlier in the campaign, he might have delivered even greater progress with the squad. Nonetheless, he now has the opportunity to make a lasting impression in the limited time he has been afforded, and there are already signs of optimism.

Pundit Eraldo Pecci believes that Tudor will remain in charge beyond the current season. Although Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Antonio Conte, with speculation suggesting a reunion may be on the cards once the season concludes, Pecci is confident that Tudor is the right man for the job.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Pecci stated: “Juventus’ approach was perfect, also helped by the adrenaline that a newly arrived coach gives you. There was definitely more vertical play. In my opinion, Tudor will be Juventus’ coach next year too because he’s someone who can work, because he’s a Juventus fan, there are all the conditions to stay on that bench.”

Tudor’s early tenure has already shown signs of tactical evolution, with increased directness and energy in their play. These qualities, combined with his understanding of the club’s identity and culture, have positioned him as a credible candidate to continue beyond the interim period.

Should he deliver strong results in the matches ahead, there is every expectation that he will be entrusted with the role on a permanent basis. Ultimately, as always in football, performance on the pitch will determine his fate—good results are what truly matter.