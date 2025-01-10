The Bianconeri were eliminated from the Super Cup and have struggled to secure victories in several games this season, with too many drawn results. This has limited their ability to accumulate wins, and as a result, they are not a team that many opponents would fear at the moment.

The men in black and white must find a way to bring back that fear factor, and a brilliant victory over Torino could be the key to achieving that. However, there are no guarantees. Juventus is not currently on a strong run of form, and Torino themselves have also been dropping points in recent weeks.

The Bianconeri are aware that failing to win this game would send the wrong message to fans, as nearly every top team would expect to beat Torino in their current state. Still, pundit Antonio Sabato believes it is an unpredictable encounter. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said:

“At the moment, two teams that aren’t doing well are facing each other. Torino hasn’t won for a while and are in bad shape, though this could be the match that turns things around. The Granata have already burned through a few turning points this year. Juventus, on the other hand, have created difficulties for themselves. They started well but are slowly going downhill. Both teams are struggling.”

“Prediction? We can talk about derby statistics, which see Juventus as the favourite, but right now, the Bianconeri are not doing well, just like Torino, so it’s complicated to predict a result.”

Juventus must defeat Torino to kickstart 2025 on the right note, or their lack of confidence may deepen, making it even harder to recover in the coming weeks.