Juventus are widely expected to be active during the next transfer window, although there remains considerable uncertainty surrounding the club’s exact plans for the summer. The Bianconeri continue focusing on their performances on the pitch as they battle to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

The race for a top-four finish remains extremely important for Juventus because qualification for Europe’s premier competition would significantly influence the club’s financial position and long-term planning. Securing Champions League football is viewed as essential if the club hopes to strengthen the squad with high-level additions ahead of next season.

Juventus have continued working to maintain strong form during the closing weeks of the campaign as they attempt to secure victories in their remaining matches. The management understands that failure to qualify for the Champions League could complicate many of the club’s ambitions in the transfer market.

Uncertainty Surrounds Summer Transfer Plans

Several high-profile names have recently been linked with moves to the Allianz Stadium, including Robert Lewandowski and Alisson Becker. However, there is still no clear indication regarding which targets Juventus may realistically pursue once the transfer window officially opens.

The Bianconeri already possess several talented players within the squad, but there is a growing belief that additional quality will be required if they are to compete seriously for the Serie A title again. Questions, therefore, remain about how aggressively the club will approach the summer market.

According to Tuttojuve, Sandro Sabatini believes Juventus’ transfer strategy will largely depend on whether the club secures qualification for the Champions League.

Speaking about the situation, Sabatini said: “It’s still impossible to understand exactly what Juventus will do for a simple reason: only when there’s a guarantee, the certainty of qualifying for the Champions League, the next Champions League, will there be that €50, 60 million that’s so useful for the transfer market.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for UEFA)

Juventus Seeking Proven Players

Sabatini also explained that the uncertainty affects several clubs involved in the race for European qualification and highlighted Juventus’ apparent desire to focus on experienced signings rather than risky projects.

Adding: “It seems clear to me that Juventus’ desire to bring in proven players, rather than gambles or a project context of young players of average age. All those discussions that were being had up until a year and a half ago are no longer being had. Juventus needs Juventus-calibre players, period.”