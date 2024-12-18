Juventus has been linked once again with Giacomo Raspadori as the forward continues to struggle for playing time under Antonio Conte at Napoli. The Bianconeri have long admired the Italian international, tracking him since his days at Sassuolo. While Juventus had been optimistic about signing him in the past, Raspadori ultimately joined Napoli, where he played a pivotal role in their 2023 Serie A triumph. However, under Conte’s management, his opportunities have diminished, reigniting Juve’s interest in bringing him to Turin.

Napoli, historically reluctant to sell players to Juventus, reportedly values Danilo, a player they believe could strengthen their team. This shared interest has led to speculation about a potential swap deal between the two clubs, involving Raspadori and Danilo. While such a deal might appear straightforward on paper, Juventus seems intent on keeping Danilo, whose performances have been increasingly vital to their defence. Napoli, for their part, has shown no clear indication that they are open to letting Raspadori leave.

Journalist Paolo Condò has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that a swap deal could serve the interests of both clubs. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “It would be useful for both teams. Raspadori is an international who never plays; this is very mysterious. Conte told me some time ago that he would like to transform his player into a mezzala. However, I imagine the player is tired of almost never playing. In Juve, in my opinion, he would overlap with other strikers in the squad, but he could replace Milik.”

Despite Condò’s analysis, Juventus faces a critical issue that complicates any potential deal: their defensive depth. Swapping Danilo for an attacker would leave an already thin defence even weaker. If Juve is to entertain the idea of strengthening their attack, they must first prioritize reinforcing their backline to avoid creating a larger imbalance in their squad.