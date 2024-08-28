Although Juventus is always considered one of the favourites to win Serie A every season, the Bianconeri were not expected to do much this term.

For three seasons, they have been behind Inter Milan in terms of development, quality and stability.

The Bianconeri had to change managers to improve their results, and Thiago Motta is now at the helm.

With Max Allegri as their manager, Inter Milan was far better than the Bianconeri, and there was no comparison between the two clubs for some seasons.

However, Juve has started this campaign well, and their two wins from as many games have put them in a good position to win Serie A this season.

It is still early days, but after watching their two matches, pundit Paolo Condò reckons they are now at the same level as Inter Milan and both clubs are better than the rest.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Despite the club having spent a lot on the market, most of the purchases arrived rather late, so Motta started working with the players he had available, who are mostly second-string, but despite this, we saw a Juve on the pitch that was capable of entertaining and controlling the game . For this reason, I put the Bianconeri, next to Inter, a step above all the others , given that last year the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto by a landslide and despite this, they have further strengthened themselves”.

Juve FC Says

We have started well, but these are early days, and we must not let the praise get to our heads.