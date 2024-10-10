Franco Ordine has expressed his sympathy for Juventus, who may be without Teun Koopmeiners for several weeks due to injury.

Koopmeiners was Juventus’ marquee signing of the summer and, despite a somewhat unconvincing start, he has emerged as one of their standout players in the early weeks of the season. The club remains confident that he will become a key figure for them.

However, his recent injury has raised concerns, with Ordine noting that Juventus will struggle in his absence, particularly given the inconsistency of their other midfielders. Koopmeiners, a former Atalanta star, has become a vital presence for Juventus, and the team will now have to find a way to cope and win matches without him.

Speaking about his injury, Ordine said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For Thiago Motta, it is certainly a bad blow given that at the moment, both Thuram and Douglas Luiz do not seem to be the starters designated by the coach, even if in the summer plans they were supposed to represent the linchpin of the midfield. The absence of the Dutchman adds to that of Bremer, it is certainly not a lucky moment for the Bianconeri”.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners may have only joined us this summer, but he is already one of the key players in the group.

We will miss him, but we trust Motta to find a solution to his absence and help his team win games.