Juventus face Torino in Serie A today, aiming to extend their winning streak in the league to three matches. The Bianconeri are gradually regaining their rhythm under Luciano Spalletti, who secured his first victory as manager last weekend. As he continues to familiarise himself with his players and tactical options, expectations among supporters are rising for a more convincing performance against their city rivals.

The Importance of the Derby

The Derby della Mole is always a fiercely contested fixture, where form often matters less than passion and determination. However, Juventus enter this encounter with a clear advantage in terms of squad quality and recent momentum. On paper, the men in black and white possess superior depth and experience, and it would come as a surprise if they fail to secure a positive result. For Spalletti, maintaining the current winning run is vital to strengthening team confidence and reinforcing the progress made since his arrival.

Juventus know that victory is essential to preserve the positive atmosphere created over the past two league matches. A setback at this stage could undo much of the psychological and tactical work that Spalletti has put in. While Torino approach the game with little to lose, the pressure firmly rests on Juventus to deliver. The derby is not only about city pride but also about sustaining momentum in their pursuit of Serie A success.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Why Juventus Must Win

Former footballer Massimo Orlando emphasised the significance of this fixture for the Bianconeri. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Even against Sporting, Juve seemed very good, with Vlahovic in great shape, which most likely motivated him well. Winning the derby is important to maintain contact and rekindle enthusiasm.” His remarks underline how crucial victory could be for Juventus, both for maintaining belief within the squad and for reigniting excitement among the fans.

A win would demonstrate that Spalletti’s influence is beginning to take hold and that Juventus are building the resilience required to compete consistently at the top. Failure to win, however, could slow their momentum and invite renewed scrutiny at a crucial point in the season.