Juventus has started the season in fine form, winning both of their league games against Como and Verona.

However, many believe that results against opponents of that calibre won’t be the true measure of the team this season.

The Bianconeri have dominated these fixtures, and their fans are pleased with the team’s performances.

Juve appointed Thiago Motta as their manager because of his attractive style of play, and his first games as the club’s coach have been excellent.

However, their next match against AS Roma will be their toughest challenge yet this season.

Juve will feel that this is a must-win game, and securing a victory against Roma will make others take them seriously.

Pundit Fabio Caressa has discussed the upcoming fixture and Juve’s progress, stating that this is a must-win game for the Bianconeri to prove they are truly back.

Tuttomercatoweb quotes him saying:

“I believe that match could tell us a lot about the future path of Thiago Motta’s team. If Juve win, they will arrive at the break with nine points out of nine and that would already be a strong signal to all the other Scudetto contenders .”

Juve FC Says

We need to beat Roma and keep the good feeling we have as a team now.

It will not be an easy game, but we trust our boys can get the job done and extend our winning run.