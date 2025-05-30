Juventus will regret not appointing Antonio Conte as their manager last summer for a long time, especially now that he is set to remain with Napoli. At that point, he was available as a free agent, yet Cristiano Giuntoli made what many now consider a naive decision to pursue Thiago Motta instead.

Motta has no managerial trophies to his name and is still relatively inexperienced, but Giuntoli placed his confidence in him. That choice could have significant consequences. The sporting director’s position is reportedly under pressure, and the situation may worsen if Juventus continue to struggle in their search for a suitable manager.

A Costly Missed Opportunity

The decision not to move for Conte is now looking increasingly costly. With few quality managers available in the current market, Juventus may find itself settling for a less-than-ideal candidate. That risk is becoming more real as the club turns its attention towards Gian Piero Gasperini while evaluating options to replace Igor Tudor.

The search for the right figurehead is proving challenging, and Juventus are far from having a clear and convincing solution. This lack of clarity could lead them into yet another uncertain managerial era, particularly if they settle on a candidate without the experience or character needed to lead a club of this magnitude.

Getty Images

Concerns over the Direction of the Club

Pundit Maurizio Compagnoni has voiced concern over the path Juventus appear to be taking. As cited by Tuttojuve, he remarked, “Juventus risks making another wrong choice, because the options have been drastically reduced and it’s not like there are plenty of Juventus-worthy coaches around Italy or Europe. Juventus must first of all choose a coach who is good but who has the charisma and personality to handle the pressure of coaching Juventus.”

This view reflects growing anxiety over recent decisions at the club. Giuntoli’s choice last summer is already under scrutiny, and if Juventus fail to appoint the right manager again, it could further damage their long-term ambitions. The cost of passing on Conte may become one of the defining mistakes of this period in the club’s history.