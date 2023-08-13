Nicolo Rovella has departed Juventus and joined Lazio, marking a departure without having experienced a full season with the Bianconeri since his acquisition in 2021. Initially signed from Genoa, Rovella spent his initial season and a half at Juventus on loan with the same club.

Following Genoa’s relegation, Rovella moved to newly-promoted Monza last season, further developing his skills and catching the attention of several clubs, including Manchester City. Maurizio Sarri’s interest in the midfielder led Lazio to secure his signature.

Lazio successfully negotiated an agreement with Juventus to acquire Rovella, alongside Luca Pellegrini, on loan with an obligatory purchase clause. However, Domenico Marocchino expresses discontent with this decision, highlighting the potential that Rovella could have brought to Juventus if they had retained him.

He said via Calciomercato:

“In my opinion, Rovella is the ‘Sinner’ of football. He does a bit of everything, perhaps not excelling in one thing, but he has a remarkable room for improvement. Juventus had to raise funds, that’s how I see it. I’m very sorry because he’s a player I really like.”

Juve FC Says

We know Rovella is a top talent, but we needed to make sales. Since the other players we transfer-listed were not getting attention, he had to go.

It will not surprise us if he develops into a top midfielder, as he is one man we expect to do well on Lazio’s books.