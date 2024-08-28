Given how poorly Juventus performed and competed for titles during Max Allegri’s last three seasons, Thiago Motta’s team must perform differently before they can be considered title contenders.

Allegri remains one of the club’s most successful managers, based on his first spell at the helm alone. However, his second stint was poor, leaving behind a squad low on confidence, so Motta has a lot of work to do to bring them back to their best.

Motta’s side has made a strong start to the season, with two wins from two games, and the former midfielder is expected to continue leading the team to success.

However, is it a little surprising that the Bianconeri have started this season so well, given their struggles in recent years?

Former Napoli star and pundit Oscar Damiani isn’t surprised. He insists that Juve always plays to win, so it wouldn’t be a shock if their season turns out to be successful.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve started well, even if I wasn’t convinced by the initial choices. They have a very good coach, who makes his team play well. The championship will be even more interesting and competitive because Juventus can’t be a surprise since they always play to win”.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in Europe, so we are supposed to compete for titles every year. Hopefully, we will win some this term.