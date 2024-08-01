Juventus and Napoli could still complete a swap deal before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri are looking to improve their squad as much as possible, including offloading unwanted players.

Federico Chiesa has been a key player for them for several seasons, but the attacker is no longer considered untouchable.

The new Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, wants to build his team without the Euro 2020 winner in the picture, as Chiesa has not signed a new contract.

Chiesa has hardly justified the huge amount Juve spent to add him to their squad and has only a year left on his deal.

Napoli has been credited with an interest in his signature, and Juve also likes Giacomo Raspadori, who plays for the Blues.

Both clubs could swap attackers, and pundit Marco Piccari explains why it may not be a bad idea.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

”Raspadori-Chiesa swap? It’s something I’ve been reading about for a long time. It could be a swap that suits both teams. Raspadori could fit well into Thiago Motta’s system, being a striker who moves a lot. Chiesa, on the other hand, could be useful for the type of football played by Conte. As a second striker he could be a solution. We need to understand if the player wants and is waiting for a team that plays in the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Sending Chiesa to Napoli in exchange for Raspadori might not be a bad idea because it is much better than losing the former Fiorentina man for free next summer.