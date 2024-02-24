Former Lazio star Stefano Mauri has defended Dusan Vlahovic from critics who say he does not score enough goals in big games.

Vlahovic has been in fine form in this campaign, and this could be his best season on the books of Juve. The Serbian has mostly struggled since he moved to the club from Fiorentina and is beginning to find his feet under Max Allegri.

However, he still often struggles in important games and seems to perform much better against smaller opponents. This is not what Juve wants, as the Bianconeri need goals from their main man in different games, and DV9 must change that.

Mauri admits he needs to do better in the bigger games, but he explains why the youngster still struggles.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic? He must improve in the cartel matches, he enters the field with excessive tension. It is not easy to manage the big matches because everyone expects a lot from someone like him.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has improved this season, and there is more to come from the striker, so we probably need to give him time.

There is hardly time at a big club like Juve, but DV9 is trying his best and will get better than he is now.