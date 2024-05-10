Joshua Zirkzee has been seen as the next striker for Juventus. The club needs to solve its attacking problems, much like how they viewed Dusan Vlahovic before he joined them.

While Vlahovic is performing well, the club wants more from the Serbian and could splash the cash on Zirkzee, who is currently all the rave at the moment.

The Dutchman has been one of the league’s finest strikers this campaign, and his contributions to Bologna’s success are evident.

If Juventus appoints Thiago Motta as their next manager, there is a good chance that Zirkzee could move to the club. However, former Juventus player Massimo Mauro insists that the striker alone cannot solve all of Juventus’ problems.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Zirkzee is strong, but there is no player who alone can improve Juventus’ attack. Juventus’ strikers need more suggestions, more crosses, more through passes. And more continuity. Vlahovic is a good centre forward and the strong ones can always playing together. Chiesa hasn’t scored the goals needed to play in that role. I like him wider, but there’s always a place for Chiesa.”

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is no doubt a fantastic striker, but he alone cannot solve Juve’s poor attacking return.

The entire team needs a makeover for results to improve, and it will be interesting to see how the club acts on that in the summer.