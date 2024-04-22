Juventus may consider extending Max Allegri’s stay as manager if he manages to win the Coppa Italia and secure a place in the Champions League for the next season, according to pundit Stefano Impallomeni.

Allegri is aware that this could be his final season at the club, but he remains focused on helping the team achieve as much success as possible before the season ends.

While many fans are calling for his departure regardless of the season’s outcome, Juventus could opt to allow him to see out the remaining year of his contract if he meets their objectives.

The gaffer is preparing his team for the second leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia tomorrow, and Impallomeni said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I too would change but if he wins the Italian Cup and reaches the Champions League, Allegri has another year on his contract and I would think about it. Because the economic issue is not to be underestimated. I don’t see it more there for many things, and then you also have to deal with the expectations of the fans. If you start again with him and then start badly again, for me Giuntoli will change at least there but at least the coach changes.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has had three seasons and won no trophies, so it makes no sense to give him another chance.

We need a new manager and must find a better replacement for him in the summer.