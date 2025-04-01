Igor Tudor has made a positive start to his tenure as Juventus manager, with his team securing a victory against Genoa at the weekend. The win will undoubtedly provide him with confidence and allow him some breathing room to work on improving the squad over the coming weeks.

Juventus, historically one of the biggest clubs in world football, have endured several difficult seasons due to managerial instability. The club’s hierarchy now believes they have appointed the right man to lead the team forward, but Tudor’s reign is still in its infancy, and one match is far from enough to judge his long-term impact.

While securing three points is always valuable, Genoa are not considered one of the strongest sides in Serie A. As such, Juventus’ victory, while welcome, is not necessarily a sign that all their issues have been resolved. The real test will come in the upcoming fixtures, particularly against tougher opposition, where Tudor’s tactical approach and squad management will be put under greater scrutiny.

Juventus’ immediate focus will be on maintaining consistency and collecting as many points as possible in the coming weeks. The team must show clear signs of progress under Tudor, particularly in areas where they have struggled this season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Assessing the team’s performance in Tudor’s debut match, Gianfranco Teotino provided his thoughts on the changes observed. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Some differences compared to the last few outings were seen, even if there were no substantial improvements.

“In general, Juve suffered little, perhaps also thanks to the three-man defence, on the other hand, we saw a more difficult ball management and consequently less control of the game.”

While the win over Genoa was a step in the right direction, Juventus still require significant improvements across several areas of the pitch. Ball retention and game control remain key concerns, and Tudor will need to address these issues if Juventus are to truly re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Italian football.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Juventus as they look to refine their playing style and gain momentum under their new manager. Tudor has made a solid start, but tougher challenges lie ahead, and Juventus must continue working to become a more cohesive and competitive unit.