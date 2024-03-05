Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi believes Max Allegri’s future will depend on how he handles the criticism directed at him, as he remains an undesirable figure among the club’s fans.

Despite Juventus backing their manager to stay at the helm, his team is struggling to secure a top-two finish. Allegri has one season left on his current deal at the end of the term, but the club might opt to replace him with a new manager.

Allegri also has the option to walk away, given the considerable criticism he has faced since his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2021.

Having closely followed Juventus since Allegri’s return, Bergomi asserts that he is one of the most criticised coaches, and his future could hinge on the prevailing environment at the end of the term.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For three years he has been in a particular situation on that bench, always subject to criticism, and this year too the first false step is been overwhelmed again. I believe that his future at Juventus also depends on how heavy this situation is for him in the long run.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been heavily criticised since he returned to the club in 2021, and he understands why.

The gaffer knows his team must begin to win trophies, which means winning the Italian Cup this term before he can earn the right to remain on the Juve bench.