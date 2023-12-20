Ex-Roma star turned pundit Manuel Gerolin has lauded Juventus for consistently developing top players.

The Bianconeri currently boast some of the finest young talents in Italy within their squad and have been loaning out their promising players to other clubs in the country. Players like Matias Soule and Enzo Barenecchea are among the talents making a mark at other clubs in the league.

Juventus has a rich pool of young talents, and many have risen through the ranks at the Allianz Stadium to become world-class players. While Italian clubs have often been criticised for not providing enough opportunities to their youth, managers like Max Allegri have changed that trend, giving chances to youngsters who impress within the Juventus system.

During a discussion about Bologna’s scouting efforts, Manuel Gerolin took a moment to commend Juventus for their effective player development system.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They are doing what must be done in a team of this level. Sartori works well. The scouting work pays off. Atalanta did it, like Udinese. And if you’re good you get the results. Roma should take an example, also from Juve which launches many high-level young players.”

Juve FC Says

We have become a very good home for players who want to develop well and this has made us attractive to young talents.

In the future, we will have a lot of experienced players who have come through the ranks at the club.