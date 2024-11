During his time at Atalanta, Koopmeiners consistently impressed, playing a pivotal role in their successful campaign that culminated in winning the Europa League. Juventus saw in him as a player capable of elevating their midfield and invested in his potential. Although his early days at Juventus were marked by challenges, Koopmeiners has started to showcase his quality in recent weeks, earning the trust of head coach Thiago Motta.

Today’s fixture against AC Milan is expected to be a major test for Juventus, and Koopmeiners is likely to play a crucial role in the midfield battle. Van der Meyde, reflecting on the midfielder’s career progression, said to Tuttomercatoweb:

“Koopmeiners left Holland when he was a boy, but now he is a man and a very strong footballer. Credit goes to Gasperini, who brought out his characteristics at Atalanta. His value is indisputable. He just needs to adapt to the new reality. Compared to Reijnders, he is less capable of covering. Let’s say that ‘Koop’ is more of a 10, while Tijjani is a mix between a 4, an 8 and a 10. However, no one has any doubts about Teun. I would always like to see strong footballers on the pitch. And they are among the best midfielders in the world.”

Koopmeiners’ versatility and technical ability underline his potential to become a dominant force in Juventus’ midfield. As he continues to adapt to his new surroundings, it is clear that the Dutchman is destined to make a significant impact in Turin, cementing his status as one of the finest midfielders in the game.