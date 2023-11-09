It’s interesting to see Moise Kean’s journey at Juve this season. Despite struggling to find the back of the net, his overall performance has seen improvement in recent weeks. It seems like the goals are the only missing piece in the puzzle.

Starting the season with Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa as the main attacking options, Kean has managed to secure more playing time and favour in recent matches. Although the striker hasn’t been prolific in scoring, his on-field movements and the disallowed goals showcase his contribution.

Max Allegri’s continued trust in Kean reflects his belief in the player’s abilities. According to former Italy U21 coach Paolo Nicolato, Kean is not only a top striker but could also excel as a winger, though his true prowess lies in the striker role.

Nicolato said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

Kean? He has an explosiveness that is above average, he exploits spaces well. He’s good for teams more of a counterattack. He is doing well in Juventus, in that system of play and with that philosophy, he is very fitting. He is a central striker. He has the leg to also play as a winger but due to the logic of his game he is more oriented towards the goal, therefore he performs better as a centre-forward.”

Juve FC Says

Kean’s performances in the last few weeks have improved and the attacker is someone we can now trust to do well when he is on the pitch.

We hope the goals come soon, but Kean is showing fine form and we can trust him to keep doing well.