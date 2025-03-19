Most of the blame for Juventu’s disappointing season has been directed at Thiago Motta, and it appears that the Bianconeri are preparing to part ways with him. While his sacking has yet to occur, it would be nothing short of a miracle if his team manages to string together a series of positive results that would lead the club to change its mind.

Since arriving in the summer, Motta has not managed to improve Juventus, despite bringing in a significant number of players across two transfer windows. He was determined to bring in his own players, making several members of the squad surplus to requirements. Unfortunately, the replacements have not done better, and Motta must take responsibility for the team’s underwhelming performance so far this season.

However, as Paolo Condo argues, Juventus must also acknowledge its part in the current struggles. Condo, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, pointed out that the crisis within the team cannot be attributed to just one factor. He stated:

“When a crisis is this deep, there is never just one cause. I believe that Juventus made mistakes in the transfer market, and Motta failed to review his approach based on the players that were made available to him.”

While Motta’s inexperience and poor decision-making have certainly contributed to the team’s woes, it would be unfair to place all the blame solely on him. Juventus’ transfer decisions and their failure to adjust tactically based on available players also play a significant role in the current situation.

Motta has made numerous errors, and his lack of experience has become evident, particularly when we examine his decisions and the team’s performance. However, the club’s missteps in the transfer market and the failure to adapt to the resources at his disposal must also be taken into account. Juventus’ problems this season cannot be blamed on one individual alone.