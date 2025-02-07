Juventus face Como today in another crucial match, with the Bianconeri needing all three points to strengthen their grip on a top-four spot in Serie A. Given their inconsistent performances this season, they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure Champions League qualification.

While Juve is under pressure to win, Como also has a great deal at stake. The newly promoted side has struggled to find stability in the top flight, and with the threat of relegation looming, they will be desperate to take something from this game. This makes the encounter even more intriguing, as both sides have plenty to play for. Juventus, with their superior squad, are clear favourites, but Como’s determination to survive in Serie A could make this a challenging fixture.

Thiago Motta has several decisions to make regarding his starting eleven, and journalist Paolo Aghemo believes there could be surprises in the lineup. The Juventus manager strengthened his squad in the last transfer window and has also welcomed back some previously injured players, giving him more options when selecting his team. Motta has already demonstrated his willingness to experiment with different lineups, and it would not be a shock to see a few unexpected names in the starting eleven.

Regarding the match, Aghemo highlighted the fixture’s importance while hinting at potential surprises in Motta’s selection. As quoted by TuttoJuve, he said: “A Juve that goes to Como with the desire to continue the climb in the standings, with the aim of winning because Motta explained to you very well that winning is important and above all with this newfound confidence, however, watch out for perhaps some surprises in the formation.”

Juventus must approach this game with the right mindset regardless of who makes the starting eleven. Every player selected must be aware of the importance of delivering a strong performance and securing all three points. With the race for the top four intensifying, the Bianconeri cannot afford any slip-ups, and they must ensure they get the job done against a struggling but determined Como side.