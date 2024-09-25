After three consecutive draws, Thiago Motta’s Juventus is under pressure, with fans comparing the team to one led by Max Allegri.

Juventus began Motta’s tenure in fantastic fashion, winning their first two matches. However, the men in black and white have since failed to win in their last three consecutive league games.

They won their opening Champions League game against PSV but were unable to follow it up with a victory in their next league match.

Juve has been underwhelming, particularly in attack, during these last three league games, and fans of the Old Lady are growing concerned.

Some fans understand that this is just the beginning of Motta’s tenure as manager and that good results take time, but others are impatient for wins and have been critical of the team’s performance.

However, pundit Fabrizio Biasin is unimpressed with critics comparing the current Juve to Allegri’s team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Motta is doing well, indeed: he has given a line, he demands the maximum, he imposes total meritocracy, he doesn’t care about professional teasers.”

Adding: “The nitpicker says: “Allegri also didn’t concede goals” and it’s true, but it’s one thing to do it thinking that “not conceding goals first” is the North Star of your idea of ​​football, it’s another thing to succeed thinking of “playing the game”, the true objective of the new Juventus coach.”

Juve FC Says

We have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but this team is not as bad as Allegri’s team, especially in his second tenure as the club’s manager.