Former AC Milan player Cristian Brocchi has commented on the Serie A title race this season, as the top Italian clubs vie for the trophy.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Inter confirms its strength, it has a strong core and the mistake of the big teams is to change too much. In reality, to win you need a strong core and to add the necessary players around it. Inter is doing it, it has always done it in recent years and the results are on its side. I think that in the fight for the Scudetto, Inter is still ahead of the others, but I hope that Milan and Juventus, unlike last year, will be able to leave their mark on the championship to make it more exciting.”
Juve FC Says
Inter Milan remains one of the top sides in Europe, but we can topple them if we consistently keep winning.
