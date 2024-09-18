Inter Milan, which won the title last season, appears well-positioned to defend its crown. The Nerazzurri maintained a stable squad over the summer, making minimal changes in the transfer window, and believe their existing roster is strong enough to retain the title.

However, Juventus and Napoli have undergone significant changes, with both clubs making numerous key signings and departures. Additionally, AC Milan has a new manager, along with Juventus and Napoli, which means their players will need time to adapt to new strategies and approaches.

Despite these shifts, Brocchi is skeptical about whether Juventus, Napoli, or AC Milan can dethrone Inter Milan this season. He hopes that the competition will be strong enough to prevent Inter from running away with the title once again and that the season will be exciting and competitive.