Former AC Milan player Cristian Brocchi has commented on the Serie A title race this season, as the top Italian clubs vie for the trophy.

Inter Milan, which won the title last season, appears well-positioned to defend its crown. The Nerazzurri maintained a stable squad over the summer, making minimal changes in the transfer window, and believe their existing roster is strong enough to retain the title.

However, Juventus and Napoli have undergone significant changes, with both clubs making numerous key signings and departures. Additionally, AC Milan has a new manager, along with Juventus and Napoli, which means their players will need time to adapt to new strategies and approaches.

Despite these shifts, Brocchi is skeptical about whether Juventus, Napoli, or AC Milan can dethrone Inter Milan this season. He hopes that the competition will be strong enough to prevent Inter from running away with the title once again and that the season will be exciting and competitive.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter confirms its strength, it has a strong core and the mistake of the big teams is to change too much. In reality, to win you need a strong core and to add the necessary players around it. Inter is doing it, it has always done it in recent years and the results are on its side. I think that in the fight for the Scudetto, Inter is still ahead of the others, but I hope that Milan and Juventus, unlike last year, will be able to leave their mark on the championship to make it more exciting.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan remains one of the top sides in Europe, but we can topple them if we consistently keep winning.