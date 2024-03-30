Massimo Pavan acknowledges that Juventus needs to display signs of revival as they prepare to face Lazio in Serie A today.

Juve had been enduring a dismal run of form prior to the international break and are now under pressure to perform better in the remaining fixtures of the season.

Their primary objective remains securing a top-four finish, but if their downward spiral persists, achieving this goal will prove challenging.

With Lazio boasting a new manager, there’s the potential for their players to respond positively to Igor Tudor’s appointment and pose a threat to Juventus.

Furthermore, Juventus is grappling with the absence of several key players, including Dusan Vlahovic. Nonetheless, securing a victory is imperative, and Pavan expresses hope that they can demonstrate their determination to succeed.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A few too many absences in Rome, we all hope to see a sign of life in the team today. There are important absences in attack and on the left, some players must give a sign of life to bring Juve back to victory.”

Juve FC Says

We have struggled lately, but we expect the boys to know the importance of this game and get a win.

We may be missing some key players, but those who get the chance to play must take it and return from Rome with all three points.