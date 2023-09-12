Juventus has received concerning news regarding Paul Pogba, as the French midfielder has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance. Pogba’s return to the club last season has been marred by various issues, including injuries and personal problems involving his brother and childhood friends.

Now, Pogba’s doping offence is expected to result in an extended ban, which will undoubtedly have an impact on the club. Despite his limited playing time due to these issues, Pogba is regarded as one of Juventus’ top talents.

Former Juventus player Mark Iuliano has commented on the latest developments, emphasising Pogba’s importance to the club. This situation poses yet another challenge for Juventus as they navigate their way through Pogba’s absence.

Iuliano said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We would all like to see him always on the pitch, he has an enormous specific weight in Juventus. I am very sorry, I hope that everything can be resolved because he is a great champion if he manages to express himself to the maximum.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the top players in our squad on paper, but the midfielder has only brought bad news around the Allianz Stadium since he re-joined the club.

This is probably the best time for us to terminate his contract if the doping offence is confirmed and he is banned.