Douglas Luiz has yet to start a game for Juventus, despite being the first of several midfielders to join the Bianconeri this summer.

Juve secured his transfer from Aston Villa before the end of June, signaling their serious intent to strengthen their squad for the season.

Since then, they have also added Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners to their midfield, with Koopmeiners arriving just before the transfer window closed.

The international break has given Luiz a chance to acclimate to his new environment and teammates, and fans are hoping to see him on the pitch when club football resumes.

Luiz has mainly come off the bench for Juventus so far, and pundit Fabrizio Biasin is hopeful that he will finally get the opportunity to start alongside Koopmeiners after the break.

Biasin said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Enthusiasm that, instead, was able to generate Thiago Motta in Turin, getting to work on a Juventus revolutionized by Giuntoli. After the break, the Bianconeri will work on the full-time inclusion of Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, the latter so far little used compared to initial expectations.”

It will be interesting to see how Koopmeiners and Luiz perform together in our midfield this season.