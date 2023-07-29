Pundit Stefano Impallomeni has conducted a review of Juventus players’ performance after their first game of the tour in the United States. The Bianconeri secured a victory over AC Milan on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time, bringing delight to their fans with a positive start.

As Juventus gears up for one more game before returning home to prepare for the upcoming Serie A season, expectations are high for the team to perform much better than in the previous campaign. To achieve this, the players must be in top form.

A number of players did well in the game against Milan and Impallomeni singled out two men who impressed him.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I was impressed by Weah, he always manages to run away. I saw even flashes of true Chiesa, even though we always talk about August football and the teams have yet to find the balance.

“Federico still seemed like the old days, he seems to have finally managed to put the injury behind him and it wasn’t obvious. When Allegri said that we would see the real Chiesa again this season he was right , it’s an excellent signal also from a national point of view”.

Juve FC Says

Every player in the Juve squad must prepare well for the season because we need them all to be in top shape to do well in the next campaign.

If that happens, the club should win more games and perhaps pick up some silverware, hopefully, the Scudetto which would also guarantee Champions League football, unless the authorities find an excuse to deny us that once again..