Juventus improved their midfield with Carlos Alcaraz in the closing moments of the last transfer window after being linked with a move for several top players.

The Bianconeri wanted to improve their squad with a new player, and the Argentinian turned out to be the midfielder who joined them for the second half of the term.

His arrival did not excite the club’s fanbase who had been expecting a much more high-profile signing, but is he the right player for Juve?

Pundit Pierpaolo Marino believes he is and explains why the Bianconeri improved their squad with the exact player they needed.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve needed something in midfield, the Alcaraz blow becomes the icing on the cake. Both Juve and Inter are doing very well, in these cases other purchases are made either to add something in which we are sure of improving or we risk breaking certain virtuous balances. My friend Marotta is already working in perspective. Juve has taken the player she lacked numerically.”

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz seems to be a fine addition to our squad and hopefully, he shows why we made a move for him.

Not many of us knew him before he made the move, but he is at a top club now, and we expect him to do well and deliver.