Juventus is finally showing signs of a team adapting well to Thiago Motta’s philosophy, as the Bianconeri continue to improve under their new manager. Despite having a squad filled with talented players, many of them have struggled to meet expectations in recent seasons. Motta arrived at a club where the playing style under previous managers was vastly different from his, making the transition period somewhat difficult.

During the first half of the season, Juventus faced criticism, with some even drawing comparisons between Motta’s team and Massimiliano Allegri’s more conservative approach. Such comparisons were not flattering, as they suggested the team was failing to make progress. However, in recent weeks, there has been a noticeable shift in performances, with Juventus looking much more confident and fluid on the pitch. This improvement has eased the pressure on Motta, allowing him more freedom to implement his ideas.

Italian football pundit Fabrizio Biasin believes Motta always needed time to get his system working effectively. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Motta just needed time to get going and a few more alternatives. This does not mean that he will not have to face other complicated situations, but he has certainly taken the path that will allow his team to grow. Those who had already torpedoed him are now back on the bandwagon: a great classic.”

Motta’s ability to refine his tactical approach and gradually mould Juventus into a more dynamic unit is becoming evident. His work at Bologna proved that he is capable of transforming a team with time, and Juventus fans will be hoping that his recent success is just the beginning of a new era for the club. If the players continue to embrace his philosophy, Juventus could soon become a force to be reckoned with once again.