TV presenter Michele Criscitiello insists that we can all see that Max Allegri is beginning to get results at Juventus after being patient for some time.

The Bianconeri are aiming to end this term as the champions of Italy and have positioned themselves as one of the top clubs in the country.

Since Allegri’s return in 2021, the team has grappled with inconsistency and has not secured the league title or any other trophy. Allegri has been leading a rebuilding phase, navigating changes to the playing squad in every transfer window since his return.

However, without European football this season, Juventus is enjoying a fantastic campaign, and it is evident that Allegri’s team is now in top form. They stand a chance to win the league this season if they remain consistent and continue to secure victories in various matches.

Speaking about their form, Criscitiello said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri is starting to grind out victories, from a short snout, in extremis, from luck or skill doesn’t matter, but this is the coach and like it or not, he knew how to be patient. He worked in critical conditions, often made wrong choices but never raised a fuss, waiting for his moment, which seems to have arrived.”

Juve FC Says

We are having a fantastic campaign, and our players have done a good job keeping us close to the top of the league table.

But the work is just beginning, and we need to stay consistent to achieve success.